Megan Thee Stallion premieres the epic new remix to her hit single “Savage” featuring other than fellow Houston native Beyoncé. Proceedd to the new collab with go to the Benefit The Bread Of Life COVID-19 Relief Efforts in their hometown of Houston. Megan had this to say about the release:

I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! All the proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic! 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 HOTTIES WE UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🐎🐎🐎🐎🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝

You can stream “Savage (Remix)” below and download it now on Apple Music.



