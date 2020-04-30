After a brief hiatus, Trey Songz is back with his new single “Back Home” featuring Summer Walker. He decides to give fans a quarantine visual for the Hitmaka-produced record. He had this to say about the visual on Instagram:

“One thing that’s certain is that we are right now in times that none of us have ever experienced. I thought it would be special to put together a time capsule of both my intimate and extended family living through what we would have never imagined.”

Watch the “Back Home” video below.

