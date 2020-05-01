Drake gives fans a “surprise” titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Featuring 14 tracks and guest appearances by Giveon, Chris Brown, Future. Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek. Drizzy says about the release:

“My brothers Oliver El-Khatib and OVO Noel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes). My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6.”

You can stream Dark Lane Demo Tapes in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

