Joe and the guys discuss this week’s new music, which includes a new Demo Tape from Drake (14:31). They also give a Nicki Minaj verse breakdown (45:23) artist streaming live performances (93:31), Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott (97:28) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: H.E.R. – “Wrong Places” Rory: Kendrick Lamar – “Heart Pt. 3” Mal: SAINt JHN – “Roses” Parks: Stezo – “It’s My Turn”