

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud get together for their new project titled Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances Larry June, G Perico, ElCamino, Guapdad 4000, and more. Jay had this to say about the project:

“When I moved to NYC, I told [Big] Body [Bes] to link me with Fraud; as I always knew we would make something special. Next thing you know we were locked in doing an EP. We was in the studio until 7am every night. It had my sleep schedule and eating all f**ked up. The sh*t was fun though– I’d do it all over again.”

You can stream Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.