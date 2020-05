Due to the extra time provided by the quarantine, Mahalia gives fans a new EP titled Isolation Tapes to celebrate her birthday. She told Apple Music:

“I never really go back. I’m always talking about what’s happening now and what’s present… But as I grow up, I find more stories from when I was younger that I find myself wanting to talk about.”

You can stream the Isolation Tapes EP below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play. Also check out the video for “BRB”.