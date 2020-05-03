Kota the Friend is gearing up to to release his sophomore album, EVERYTHING, on May 22nd. He kicks off the campaign with his new single “BQE” featuring fellow New Yorkers Bas and Joey Bada$$. He had this to say about the project

“I think the difference between this one and Foto is that this one is just a lot more up tempo. It has a lot more bops than Foto does. One thing I wanted to focus on with this one is, I wanted to make it just a really feel-good album. I didn’t want one song to be a downer. I wanted every song be uplifting and just really get people hyped and get people in a good mood or feel a really good version of nostalgia.”

He adds about the single:

“‘BQE’ is a song for my hometown. It’s about the come up and pushing through no matter what. I think what we did with this track was show New York that this too is what the cit sounds like.”

Stream “BQE” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



