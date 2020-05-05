Chris Brown and Young Thug celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their new collaborative project titled Slime&B. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Future, Gunna, Too $hort, E-40, Major 9, Hoody Baby, Shad Da God, and Lil Duke.
You can stream Slime&B in its entirety below.
- “Say You Love Me”
- “Go Crazy”
- “Trapback” f. Major 9
- “I Got Time” f. Shad Da God
- “She Bumped Her Head” f. Gunna
- “Big Slimes” f. Gunna & Lil Duke
- “I Ain’t Trying”
- “Animal”
- “City Girls”
- “Stolen”
- “Undrunk” f. Too $hort & E-40
- “No Such Thing” f. Hoody Baby
- “Help Me Breathe” f. Future