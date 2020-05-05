Chris Brown and Young Thug celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their new collaborative project titled Slime&B. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Future, Gunna, Too $hort, E-40, Major 9, Hoody Baby, Shad Da God, and Lil Duke.

You can stream Slime&B in its entirety below.

  1. “Say You Love Me”
  2. “Go Crazy”
  3. “Trapback” f. Major 9
  4. “I Got Time” f. Shad Da God
  5. “She Bumped Her Head” f. Gunna
  6. “Big Slimes” f. Gunna & Lil Duke
  7. “I Ain’t Trying”
  8. “Animal”
  9. “City Girls”
  10. “Stolen”
  11. “Undrunk” f. Too $hort & E-40
  12. “No Such Thing” f. Hoody Baby
  13. “Help Me Breathe” f. Future

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR