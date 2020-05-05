

D Smoke and his brother TDE’s SiR link up to shoot the official video for their collab “Lights On”. Directed by Jack Begert and starring Issa Rae & Danny Trejo. D. Smoke told Variety about the visual:

“We wanted to tell a story without bias, that simply shows a series of event s tied to an empowered woman who takes what she wants and is willing to face the consequences that result. No one should judge how another makes ends meet. Keep the lights on.”

He continues:

“As creatives, we’re always a little excited to rattle the collective zeitgeist.The beauty of having Issa Rae involved as our lead exotic dancer, we hope the video accomplishes that. She’s a creative force who’s been disrupting the industry for nearly 10 years and we’re ecstatic she saw this as an opportunity to display her talent in a new light.”

Watch the “Lights On” video below.

