The guys welcome Rory into the 30’s club (9:43). Joe also wants to give Tory Lanez his flowers for making the most during the quarantine (28:13), DaBaby’s recent legal allegations (65:35), a debate of creators vs ownership (71:53), new music from Chris Brown and Young Thug (99:55) and men outgrowing male friendships (120:33) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Leven Kali – “Perfect is Boring” Rory: Joyce Wrice – “That On You” Mal: Mozzy – “The Homies Wanna Know” Parks: Rasheed Chappell & 38 Spesh – “Iron Head”