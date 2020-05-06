

TOBi links up with SHAD, Haviah Mighty, Jazz Cartier, and Ejji Smith to shoot the video for “Toronto Remix” of his track “24”. Directed by Kit Weyman. TOBi says about the visual:

“For this video, I welcomed the mind of artists who are pushing back against societal norms and making a statement that we are more than our expectations. I took the opportunity to aim at changing the narratives that have existed before we were born, especially as it relates to Toronto.”

Watch the “24 (Toronto Remix)” video below.