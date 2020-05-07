Jay Electronica joins Grammy and Academy Award winning music producer/songwriter Paul Epworth & UK producer/songwriter Lil Silva for a new track titled “Love Galaxy”. Off of Epworth’s upcoming debut album VOYAGE. He says about the record:

“I was looking for something in the album that felt super familiar, a nostalgic record that feels like coming home. I knew I wanted it to sound like I’d sampled an early Jan Hammer record, something like Brian Bennett or Steve Miller Band’s cosmic funk, but chopped and screwed through a Dr Dre filter when he’s referenced records from a similar era.”

Check out the animated visual below.

