Roy Woods is the latest OVO Sound artist preparing to release a new project. His new album Dem Times is set to be released on May 15th. This will be his first project since 2017’s Say Less. Here is the official video for the first single from Dem Times titled “I Feel It”. Roy says about the track

“‘I Feel It’ was a song made in a confusing time in life where a lot of transitions were happening to me and my close friends. Everybody goes through dark periods in their lives, but a lot of times we don’t want anyone to know, so we hide behind our pain with smiles and laughter. Regardless of how much happiness we may have, unfixed pain always remains. With this song, I wanted fans to know that I go through things just like them. I feel the pain too.”

Watch the video below and download “I Feel It” now on Apple Music/Google Play.

