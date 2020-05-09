Bishop Nehru gives fans his new project Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts. Featuring thirteen new records and a guest appearance by MF DOOM. He had this to say about the new project:

“This project is yet another stamp of the beginning of a new evolution. Not just musically, but mentally and emotionally as well. Thank you for growing with me throughout this journey and I’ll go harder than ever after this one.”

You can stream Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



