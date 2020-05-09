The guys discuss Tekashi’s Instagram live and give their thoughts on his antics (18:38). They also talk Kehlani’s new album (38:10), 50 Cent’ takes shots at Lloyd Banks in his new book (51:03), Joe’s perspective on being in a group (65:35), and the final prediction from Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu (107:11).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Hablot Brown – “Heaven” Rory | Devin the dude – “I Cant Make It Home” Mal | Puff Daddy – “Everyday” (ft. Jadakiss Styles P, Pusha T & Tish Hyman) Parks | Tha Eastsidaz – “Friends”

