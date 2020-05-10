After being freed from jail in 2018 and dealing with deportation and trials from drugs charges, Buju Banton returns with his first album in a decade titled Upside Down. Here is the first single “Memories” featuring John Legend. He had this to say about the record:

“Things change, people change, time changes but good friendship and memories will never change. This is another special one with my good friend John. We hope the masses love it.”

John adds.

“I was so excited to collaborate with Buju on another song. He’s an icon, and this song is another classic.”

