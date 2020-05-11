Chicago and Crenshaw connect as Ric Wilson and Terrace Martin deliver their new project titled They Call Me Disco. Featuring six new tracks and guest appearances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Corbin Dallas, Malaya, and Kiéla Adira. Ric had this to say about the project:

“The disco-inspired funk never stops. Me and Terrace wanted to make something people can move to and free themselves. When I toured with Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, the band started calling me ‘disco’ on the bus, so that’s where the name came from. If you’ve ever met me, you know two stepping is my favorite thing to do.”

Terrace adds:

“This record is a beautiful reminder the disco never stops,. Keep smiling, keep dancing, and keep loving.”

You can stream They Call Me Disco in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



