Buffalo’s Che Noir and Detroit’s Apollo Brown will be releasing a joint project titled As God Intended on July 10th. They drop off the first single, “Hustle Don’t Give” featuring Black Thought. Che tells OKP:

“‘Hustle Don’t Give’ was the last song I wrote for the album. I remember hearing the intro and as soon as the beat dropped I went crazy,. It only took me a few hours to write the verse and the hook. ‘I could rob a village while it’s sleep, even if I was blind with an elephant,’ is my favorite bar from this verse. Just another way of showing how strategic and mentally strong I am. Even if I was blind or deaf, my hustle and faith gone get me what I need even if I gotta take it.”

Apollo adds.

“I love how Che comes at you from all different angles, and gives the imagery that’s needed in this game. It was an honor to have one of the best to do it, Black Thought, on this record as well, giving his take on the grind.”

You can stream “Hustle Don’t Give” below

