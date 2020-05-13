Joe and the guys recap the highly anticipated Versuz battle between two queens, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott (10:33) and discuss the next battle between Ludacris and Nelly (34:24). Joe also was “attacked” on Twitter this week (48:56), the guys stress the importance of establishing hierarchy in podcasting (64:55) and the impact of Andre Harrell’s career (144:30) while also remembering Little Richard, Betty Wright and Jerry Stiller this episode.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | 11:11 – “Me, Chanel & Jameson”

Rory | Zacari – “Edamame”

Mal | 22gz – “No Questions”

Parks | Apollo Brown & Che Ńoir – “Hustle Dont Give” (ft. Black Thought)