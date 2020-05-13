

IDK & YungManny call on their fellows DMV natives Rico Nasty, Big Flock, Big JAM, and Weensey for a new posse cut titled “495”. Produced by IDK, Juicy J and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn. This the first single from the upcoming Kevin Durant-produced documentary, Basketball County: Something In The Water, which will air on May 15th on Showtime. , IDK spoke about the record stating:

“The purpose of this song was to basically create unity amongst the DC/Maryland/Virginia area. This is one of the first times I’ve seen the DMV on one song; it just felt really authentic when we put it together… It’s just a great feeling to have all these people on one track. The goal for me and Kevin with this project is to bring unity while telling our story in an authentic way.”

You can stream “495” below.