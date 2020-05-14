

Before the quarantine, Cam’ron went to Colombia’s capital city Medellin to shoot the official video for his new Purple Haze 2 single “Medellin”. Featuring a cameo by Roberto Escobar, who is Pablo Escobar’s older brother. Cam said about the visual:

“I had a friend who was cool with [him]. Roberto has been trying to get with rappers for a while, and it just happened. It was so coincidental that a friend was like, ‘You know, Roberto has been wanting to get with rappers because he feels that rappers showed his family a lot of love.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s put it together.’”

