AZ will finally release his new project Doe Or Die 2, which is the sequel to his 1995 classic debut. He spoke with Complex about the release:

“This has always been about more than music to me. I feel like I am the voice of the voiceless, giving hope to the hopeless, painting a path to success and making ‘Sugar Hill’ an accessible reality. Who’s fucking with the kid from Brooklyn who lit a torch in the culture that still shines bright to this day; AZ—the man, the myth, the legend.”

He kicks off the campaign with a new track titled “Found My Niche”. Produced by Czar Keys.

Doe Or Die 2 will feature guest appearances/production Pete Rock, Bink, Buckwild, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, Baby Paul, Rick Ross, T-Pain, and more.