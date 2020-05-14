Chloe x Halle will release their second album, Ungodly Hour on June 5th. The follow-up to their popular 2018 release The Kids Are Alright. They told Zane Lowe about the project:

“We called it Ungodly Hour because it’s okay to not be perfect all the time. It’s okay to have those moments of self reflection when you just don’t feel okay. We really just wanted to show how we could pair our musicianship with letting people enjoy themselves and have fun.”

Ungodly Hour will feature contributions by Disclosure, Victoria Monét and Scott Storch.

He is their latest single “Do It”.





