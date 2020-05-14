Grammy-nominated artist Ro James will be releasing his sophomore album MANTIC on May 29th. He gets an assist from Brandy for his new single “Plan B”.
MANTIC will feature 15 new songs and guest appearances by Masego, Brandy and Miguel.
You can stream “Plan B” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
- Powder Room (IntRO)
- Last Time
- Touchy Feely
- Be Mine
- Rain
- Cherry On Top (Interlude)
- Too Much f. Miguel
- Excuse Me
- Outside The Box (How Bout That)
- Rose
- Plan B f. Brandy
- Slow Down feat. Masego
- Baby Blue
- You
- Look Of Things (OutRO)