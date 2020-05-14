Paloma Ford will be releasing her upcoming EP X Tapes soon. She hits SIR Studios in Los Angeles for a live performance of “Chrome (In My Feelings Version)”. She says about the version:

“[It] is an emotion—a headspace showing the balance between being a gentle soul and not being played with. Even though ‘I’m in my feelings,’ I show strength and comfort in who I am and how I react. I own that. I’m really excited to share that feeling with people and connect with fans in a way I’ve never done before.”

Watch the performance below.

