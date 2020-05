As promised, Future delivers his eighth album, High Off Life. Featuring 21 new records featuring guest appearances by Young Thug, Travis Scott, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Drake, Dababy, Lil Baby and Doe Boy.

You can stream High Off Life in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.