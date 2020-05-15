OVO Sound’s Roy Woods dropped is last project Say Less back in 2017. He returns with a new EP titled Dem Times. He says about the project:

“We’re in a place and space that a lot of us have never experienced before. That’s what made me want to release my EP. It’s also why I chose the name. If you’re from Toronto, then you know exactly what I am referring to. Life is short and can change in a blink of an eye. Appreciate life and all dem times at all times.”

You can stream the Dem Times EP in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



