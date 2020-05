In this episode:

Joe shares his theory on todays artists not being able to “fall off” (10:00). The guys also cover new music from Future (23:15), Will Smith dropping bars (41:13), the latest influencers (51:32), and previous tension between Ludacris and Nelly (94:00).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Nelly – “Luven Me” Rory | Ludacris – “Hip-Hop Quotables” Mal | Ludacris – “Diamond In the Back” Parks | Ludacris – “Do The Right Thang” (ft. Common & Spike Lee)