Eto drops off his latest album, The Beauty Of It. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances/production Alchemist, Daringer, Grafh, Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill, Marco Polo, Large Professor, Rome Streetz, Willie the Kid, V Don, and more.
You can stream The Beauty Of It in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
- The Beauty Of It (prod. Motif Alumni)
- No ft. Flee Lord & Grafh (prod. Illien Rosewell)
- Nothing Like You ft. Nyticka Hemingway (prod. Backpack Beats)
- The Pot (prod. Alchemist)
- Guilty Interlude (prod. Daringer)
- Rusty Stainless ft. Willie The Kid & Rome Streetz (prod. Statik Selektah)
- Growin Pains (prod. Asethic)
- Beloved (prod. Marco Polo)
- Metal Lords ft. Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill & Lord Goat (prod. Illien Rosewell)
- Innocence Interlude (prod. V Don)
- Lawless ft. Sha Hef (prod. V Don)
- Anybody (prod. Kelz)
- No Reply ft. Jai Black (prod. Eto)
- Pissin In Bottles (prod. DJ Green Lantern)
- Purpose Interlude (prod. Windsor James)
- Back At The BBQ ft. Watts (prod. Large Professor)