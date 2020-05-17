Eto drops off his latest album, The Beauty Of It. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances/production Alchemist, Daringer, Grafh, Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill, Marco Polo, Large Professor, Rome Streetz, Willie the Kid, V Don, and more.

You can stream The Beauty Of It in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

  1. The Beauty Of It (prod. Motif Alumni)
  2. No ft. Flee Lord & Grafh (prod. Illien Rosewell)
  3. Nothing Like You ft. Nyticka Hemingway (prod. Backpack Beats)
  4. The Pot (prod. Alchemist)
  5. Guilty Interlude (prod. Daringer)
  6. Rusty Stainless ft. Willie The Kid & Rome Streetz (prod. Statik Selektah)
  7. Growin Pains (prod. Asethic)
  8. Beloved (prod. Marco Polo)
  9. Metal Lords ft. Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill & Lord Goat (prod. Illien Rosewell)
  10. Innocence Interlude (prod. V Don)
  11. Lawless ft. Sha Hef (prod. V Don)
  12. Anybody (prod. Kelz)
  13. No Reply ft. Jai Black (prod. Eto)
  14. Pissin In Bottles (prod. DJ Green Lantern)
  15. Purpose Interlude (prod. Windsor James)
  16. Back At The BBQ ft. Watts (prod. Large Professor)