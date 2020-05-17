

Problem pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle with his “Janet Freestyle (Remix)”. Produced Mike & Keys. Inspired by the legendary Janet Jackson. He told Complex:

“I originally recorded the song alone on my balcony to the beat from Janet’s ‘Got ‘Till It’s Gone’,. After I played Mike & Keys that version it immediately struck a nerve in them. So when the time came [to] lay down the version you hear now, it was no-brainer to have them add their magic to it. E. Dan came with the keys, then my brother Terrace Martin blessed it with saxophone and vocoder and it all just started coming together.”

Here is the official video for the “Janet Freestyle (Remix)”.

