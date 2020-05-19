

Following his collab with Pharoahe Monch and Caye on “Monte Carlo”, Brady Watt links up with Ras Kass and Maverick Sabre for a new record titled “Push On Thru”. He had this to say about the collab:

“Ironically, Ras Kass and I are neighbors in LA, but during quarantine I’ve been locked down in New York City since early May,. Luckily, I have a studio here and have been able to make music every day, I wanted to make a positive song for the world right now and saw an awesome opportunity to do that with Ras and Maverick.”

Here is the official video shot during the quarantine in Ireland, New York and Los Angeles.

