The guys recap the latest Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly (14:17) and also look forward to potential battles (36:10). The guys also pod about other podcast, giving perspective on the “Call Her Daddy podcast vs Bar Stool sports (65:48) and the Joe Rogan podcast joining Spotify (95:47), Billboard vs everybody (115:00), and Parks tells us what’s important (124:15).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Adrian Marcel – “NOWHERE”

Rory | Nyah Grace – “Sooner or Later”

Mal | Eto – “Beloved”

Parks | Reason – “Pop Sh*t” (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

