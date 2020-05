Atlanta’s Deante’ Hitchcock just released his debut album BETTER a couple days ago and he quickly follows with the official video for his track “Attitude”, featuring Young Nudy. Deante’ said this about the visual:

“I don’t think anyone saw it coming and that’s something I really love about this collaboration. Me and Nudy brought two completely different worlds and soundscapes together and made something crazy and it’s still 100 percent Atlanta”.

Watch the video below.