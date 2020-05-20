Anthony Hamilton pays homage to Rick James and Teena Marie with a new 9th Wonder-laced single titled “Back Together”. Sampling Rick James and Teena Marie’s classic record “Fire and Desire” for a soulful ode. Hamilton says about the record:

“Growing up listening to ‘Super Freak’ and ‘Fire and Desire’ made it impossible not to want to sing,. 9th Wonder flipped the sample right in front of me. I wrote the song in a way to make it feel like Rick was singing along with me.”

You can stream “Back Together” below.





