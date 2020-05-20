Blu & Exile will return to release a double album titled Miles: From An Interlude Called Life, on July 17th via Dirty Science Records. Featuring 20 new records and guest appearances by Miguel, Aloe Blacc, Fashawn, Aceyalone, Choosey, Iman Omari, C.S. Armstrong, Jimetta Rose, The Last Artful, Dodger, CashUs King, and more. Blu spoke with Complex about the project stating:

“It’s all about coming full circle. We’re bringing it back to some of our traditional sounds and the grassroots that we come with. We’re bringing it back to basics, and we decided to go and pull from some of the people who helped pioneer our sounds.”

Exile adds.

“When I was trying to sell Blu on what type of album we should make, I felt like we had a responsibility to follow in the footsteps of the greats before us to make sure that we follow our tradition of sound and update it sonically, but also lyrically, with where we’re at now. I don’t know if pressure was the right word, rather than finding the comfortability of our chemistry again. Once we found that, and it felt right, it just naturally happened for us to be able to, basically, pick up from where we left off at our best chemistry.”

Here is the new single, "Miles Davis". You can stream it below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.





<a href="http://bluandexile.bandcamp.com/album/miles">Miles by Blu & Exile</a>