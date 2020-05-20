Certified Classics has teamed up with Mass Appeal for an upcoming mini-documentary on the late Lamont Coleman aka Big L titled Foul Child: The Legend of Big L, ahead of the 25th anniversary of L’s debut album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous. The doc will be debuting May 29th, the day before what would have been L’s 46th birthday. Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal had this to say about the project:

“We are honored to be a part of this exciting project with Certified, and humbled by the opportunity to celebrate the rap legend and uptown icon, Big L. We hope that this short documentary inspires the creation of a larger, full length piece to tell more of his incredible story. Although just a small piece of the puzzle, we’re proud to unleash something for L’s fans to give a unique glimpse into his legacy surrounding the 25th anniversary of Big L’s landmark debut album”.

Watch the trailer below,

