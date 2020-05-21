Rockie Fresh will be releasing the deluxe edition of his debut album, Destination on May 29th. He continues the campaign with the official video for his track “VS Ideas”, which is one of the deluxe editions new tracks.

In other news, Rockie has teamed up with Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken to provide meals to Henry’s Sober Living House, a supportive housing program for people of Chicago that suffer from substance abuse, and Misericordia, an organization that works to maximize the potential of people with mild to profound developmental disabilities.

Watch the “VS Ideas” video below.

