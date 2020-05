After dropping his album Presence at the end of 2019, Styles P returns with a new album titled Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Snyp Lyfe, Cassandra the Goddess, Whispers, and ItsTheReal.

You can stream Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.