The guys give their predictions on the upcoming Verzuz battle between 112 and Jagged Edge (15:02). Also, there’s speculated R&Beef between PartyNextDoor and 6lack (33:00), Rory creates the best freshman Hip Hop classes of all-time (40:50), new music (55:55), Mal opens a conversation about three sums (64:10) and Joe Biden on the Breakfast Club (80:40) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Victoria Monét – “Moment” Rory | Nappy Roots – “Po’ Folks” (ft. Anthony Hamilton) Mal | Bone Thugs B Harmony – “Mr.Bill Collector” Parks | Kool G Rap – “4,5,6”