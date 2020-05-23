After going Gold on her debut album HERstory In The Making and her singles “BIG” and “PettyWap”, Young M.A returns with a new EP titled Red Flu. Featuring seven new tracks and no listed guest appearances. She told Complex about the EP stating:

“I’m on my savage shit on this EP,. I had to bring the old M.A out on this one. I felt like my album was moreso a journey of what I was going through. With this EP, it was like a short frustration of things that I put into seven songs. It was the savage in me. Certain things I wanted to bring to the table because my fans know me for speaking my mind and not giving a f*ck. I didn’t really want to get too sentimental on this project because I didn’t feel like it was the time. Everybody’s frustrated right now. Nobody’s in the sentimental mode. Everybody wants to rip their hair out, so they want to hear some shit that they can be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can relate to this. This is dope.’”

You can stream Red Flu in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



