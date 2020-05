Kota the Friend drops off his sophomore album, EVERYTHING. Featuring 12 new tracks and guest appearances by Joey Bada$$, Bas, Tobi Lou, Braxton Cook, KYLE, Kaiit, Hello O’shay, Alex Banin, Lil Kota, Lupita Nyong’o and Lakeith Stanfield.

You can stream EVERYTHING in its entirety and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.