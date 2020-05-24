Big Boi is currently working a joint project with Sleepy Brown titled The Big Sleepover. He decided to dig in the vault for a previously-unreleased video for his track “Tremendous Damage”. Off of 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors that was inspired by the death of his father, Tony Kearse. He spoke about the visual with Complex:

“I shot ‘Tremendous Damage’ years ago, and I never released it,. But the song spoke to me because there’s a lot of people out here that are losing loved ones, and the song’s about somebody who lost somebody. It’s dedicated to my father. The world is experiencing tremendous damage. I just wanted to speak to my people…..[The song] was a celebration of his life. And it was a way to portray him, because everybody knows The Son of Chico Dusty, but I wanted people to know who he was,” he added. “He made me the man I am today, as far as being a great husband and father and family guy. Even though him and my mom weren’t together for very long, there’s certain values that stuck with me. Sons need their fathers. He taught me how to be a man…..We added some things to [the video] like certain effects and more historic pictures of my dad when he was in the military. He was in the Marines and he was in the Air Force, as well. The guy was a genius. He fought in Beirut and Vietnam. It was my way of honoring him. He was a bad, bad man.”

Watch the video below.

