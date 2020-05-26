

Lloyd recently announced his upcoming album and decides to give fans his new Teddy Riley-assisted single titled “Slow Wine Bass Line”. He expressed his excitement about the collab via Instagram:

“If music is what dreams are made of, I’d like to thank the almighty for yet again helping me make one of mine come true this day. I’d like to personally thank the great @teddyriley1, @keithsweat, @rxdcxm, and @biglovejasper as I humbly present my first release from a soon to be announced new album.”

You can stream “Slow Wine Bass Line” below.

***Updated with the official video.***







