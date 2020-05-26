Even though he’s still currently incarcerated, Max B has dropped off a pair of projects, House Money and Wave Pack in the past year. Today he drops of a new song and announces a new project is on the way. The new song is titled “Goodman” and his new 5-track EP Charly will drop on June 5. He had this to say about the EP

“CHARLY, is my growth. It’s the man, the artist, the CEO, the Eloquent Music God, the father, the lover, all in one place. Charly is the creator of Max Biggaveli, Don Biggaveli, Wavy Crocket. See, in order to become creative in my position, I had to morph into these different characters just so that I can do the type of music we all love.”

You can stream “Goodman” below.