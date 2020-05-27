After a loaded Memorial Day weekend, the guys begin with the Beenie Man vs Bounty Killer Verzuz battle (19:05) and Jagged Edge vs 112 (29:20). Joe also introduces a new segment called “Cape Town” (43:38), Azealia Banks latest news (56:23), the “this is my city” guy (69:00), Phonte starts a debate on artist charging podcasters for interviews (85:08), Doja Cat’s apology (134:58) the guys bring awareness to the recent injustices (153:23) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks

Joe | Kenyon Dixon – “Sky’s The Limit” (ft. V Bozeman) Rory | The Pheels – “Be Like That” (ft. Lion Babe) Mal | Saint Jhn – “Roses Remix“ (ft.Future) [Unreleased] Parks | Miles Davis – “Blu”