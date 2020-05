The VERZUZ battles/celebrations have exposed the younger generation of artist to some of the OG’s. One of the biggest battles Teddy Riley vs Babyface has spawned two new singles with Lloyd collabing with Teddy on “Slow Wine / Bass Line” and now Lucky Daye links up with Babyface for a new single titled “Shoulda”. Off of the deluxe edition of Lucky Daye’s album Painted, which drops May 29.

Stream “Shoulda” below.