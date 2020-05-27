Last weekend, Lucky Daye celebrated the one-year anniversary of his debut album, Painted. He returns with another remix of his popular track “Roll Some Mo”, which was previously remixed by Ty Dolla $ign and Wale. Lucky now links up with Chronixx and MediSun for the second updated.
Before I drop my next project(s), I want to celebrate the success of my Debut LP, #PAINTED 🍀 we dropping Roll Some Mo one last time with my bros @ChronixxMusic + Medisun! @DMile85 & @JKercy2085 this a remixxxxx 🇯🇲 | link in bio🎧 pic.twitter.com/AKxvPMRuMs
— Lucky Daye (@iamluckydaye) May 26, 2020