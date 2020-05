After putting out the mega group Beast Coast‘s debut album, Escape From New York, Flatbush ZOMBiES‘will return with a new album Now, More Than Ever on June 5. The press release states the upcoming project “features some of the most introspective and personal writing by the trio to date. touching on a harrowing couple of years in which each member of the group lost primary parental figures in their lives”.

Watch the video for their first single “iamlegend” below.