Latin artist Rosalía teams up with Travis Scott for a new single titled “TKN”. She told Zane Lowe:

“I was waiting to finish this song, to feel that the song was finished, for so long, to be honest. Because this song, we started this song like almost one year ago. It felt like we had something very strong, but it wasn’t finished. And I really work hard to figure out the production and it’s been like crazy to figure out it.”

Watch the official video below.