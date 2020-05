Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist return with a new join project titled Alfredo. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Conway, Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, and Tyler, the Creator.

You can stream Alfredo in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

You can also pick up physical copies and merch including hats, hoodies, crewnecks, and a comic book at the Alfredo Restaurant.